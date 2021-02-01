https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/536718-democrats-will-expand-their-senate-majority-in-2022

With the announcement last week that U.S. Senator Rob PortmanRobert (Rob) Jones PortmanBiden meeting with GOP senators Monday on coronavirus relief Portman says Republican leadership ‘ought to stand up’ against Greene’s comments Biden aides signal president is open to talks on COVID-19 relief MORE (R-Ohio) will forgo seeking a third term representing the Buckeye State, Democrats are increasingly bullish about expanding their slim majority in the midterm elections. Portman won big in 2016, and as Punchbowl DC reports, “this was a shock to the Senate… and Portman had said publicly as recently as December that he was running, so this is a real surprise.”

Sen. Portman joins a growing list of incumbent GOP members eyeing the exit in 2022, including Sens. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrPortman says Republican leadership ‘ought to stand up’ against Greene’s comments Peters to head Senate Democratic campaign arm Democrat Jeff Jackson jumps into North Carolina Senate race MORE (R-N.C.) and Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) As the Punchbowl writers note, “Ohio has gone red in the last two presidential elections by substantial margins, but Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOn The Money: Five questions about the GameStop controversy | Biden, Yellen call for swift action on new aid Google deletes negative reviews of Robinhood app Jon Stewart joins Twitter, defends Reddit GameStop traders MORE won reelection here handily in 2018. So a Democrat with the right message can win, as long as the national political environment isn’t too bad in 2022.”

Back in 2006, then-Rep. Sherrod Brown defeated the GOP incumbent, Sen. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineJim Jordan says he won’t run for Senate in 2022 Former Ohio state health director reportedly considering Senate bid Portman planned exit sets off Ohio free-for-all MORE by more than 12 points and won a third term in 2018 easily dispatching GOP challenger Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciPortman won’t run for reelection Lobbying world Ohio is suddenly a 2020 battleground MORE by nearly seven points. At the time, Vox declared Brown’s victory as “old-time labor liberalism triumphing over Ohio’s rightward drift.” Despite that “rightward drift” and President Trump Donald TrumpBiden reverses Trump last-minute attempt to freeze .4 billion of programs Trump announces new impeachment legal team after reported departures Republicans scramble to unify heading into next election cycle MORE carrying Ohio by eight points, Democrats in the mold of Brown have a real shot of taking back Portman’s seat in two years.

Buckeye Democrats are also bullish about their chances given the budding ideological civil war happening on the ground between Trump loyalists like Reps. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Which path will Democrats take on COVID-19 bill? Jim Jordan says he won’t run for Senate in 2022 The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden argues for legislative patience, urgent action amid crisis MORE, Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Which path will Democrats take on COVID-19 bill? Jim Jordan says he won’t run for Senate in 2022 Ohio lieutenant governor won’t run for Portman’s Senate seat MORE and Mike Turner Michael Ray TurnerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Which path will Democrats take on COVID-19 bill? Jim Jordan says he won’t run for Senate in 2022 Ohio lieutenant governor won’t run for Portman’s Senate seat MORE and more establishment choices like Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Secretary of State Frank LaRose. As CNN notes, “the most significant divide in Republicans seeking the job will be between the state’s congressional delegation and the statewide elected officials.” Depending on who eventually wins the GOP primary, it will be an uphill battle to unite all elements of the Ohio GOP.

In 2010, both Sens. Portman and Toomey were elected during President Obama’s first midterm election as part of GOP wave that flipped six seats in the Upper Chamber. Over the past 12 years, Toomey has struck a fairly moderate profile, and currently serves as the only non-judiciary member of the GOP to hold statewide office. With Toomey’s announcement that he will forgo seeking a third term, Republicans in the Keystone State are likely to struggle in terms of competing against more well-known Democrats serving on the state level, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Attorney General Josh Shapiro. The Keystone State and its 20 Electoral College votes delivered the presidency to Joe Biden Joe BidenThe president has changed, but Washington hasn’t New administration offers hope to survivors of sexual violence Will Biden continue NASA’s Artemis program to return to the moon? MORE this past November and — considering the deep blue bench as well as voting trends in the commonwealth — give Democrats great hope of flipping the Toomey seat.

North Carolina was certainly a disappointment for Team Biden on Election Night, but 2020 saw one of the slimmest margins for the state’s presidential victor with Trump capturing the state by just 1.4 points. On the same ballot, however, Democrats were able to flip two congressional seats after the district lines had been redrawn following a court order. Back in 2016, even before his reelection that year, incumbent Sen. Richard Burr announced that his third term would be his last. This week saw the announcement from North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson that he would seek Burr’s seat, joining former North Carolina state Sen. Erica Smith in the race. As The Hill notes, Jackson is serving his fourth term in the state Senate and serves as a captain in the Army National Guard, and will be a formidable candidate against any of the Republicans currently considering a run, including Lara Trump.

While midterm elections are usually more difficult for the president’s party, as FiveThirtyEight notes, “the 2022 Senate map doesn’t force Democrats to compete on red turf nearly as much as the 2020 map or killer 2018 map did. In fact, no Democratic senators are running for reelection in states won by former President Donald Trump in 2020, while Republicans are defending two seats in states won by President Biden: the open seat in Pennsylvania and Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonPaul says Roberts’s absence ‘crystalized’ argument against Trump impeachment Peters to head Senate Democratic campaign arm Senate GOP slow walking Biden’s pick to lead DHS MORE’s seat in Wisconsin.”

Interestingly enough, Johnson has dodged recent questions about whether he would seek a third term representing the Badger State. Johnson is not the only leading Republican undecided about running again, as CNN notes, with Sens. John Thune John Randolph ThuneTrump censure faces tough odds in Senate Republicans now ‘shocked, shocked’ that there’s a deficit Progressive groups warn Congress against Section 230 changes MORE (R-S.D.), Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleyBiden reignites immigration fight in Congress Psaki expects DHS nominee Mayorkas to head task force to reunite separated families Biden DHS pick advances in Senate, clearing Republican hurdle MORE (R-Iowa) and Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyPeters to head Senate Democratic campaign arm McConnell about to school Trump on political power for the last time Overnight Defense: Trump impeached for second time | National Guard at Capitol now armed, swelling to 20K troops for inauguration | Alabama chosen for Space Command home MORE (R-Ala.) also sidestepping questions about their future plans.

Republicans are on the hook to defend 20 of their seats in 2022, while Team Blue has just 14 seats to hold, all in states won by Joe Biden in 2020. With this map and all of these GOP senate retirements, Democrats are in a strong position to expand their majority and buck recent midterm trends with the president’s party in control.

Kevin Walling (@kevinpwalling) is a Truman National Security Project Partner, Democratic strategist, Vice President at HGCreative, co-founder of Celtic Strategies, and a regular guest on Fox News, Fox Business and Bloomberg TV and Radio.

