Attorney Alan Dershowitz has nominated Jared Kushner for the Nobel Peace Prize for the former White House senior adviser’s work on negotiating normalization deals between Israel and four Arab nations.

Dershowitz, Business Insider notes, defended former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial. The Harvard Law School professor emeritus on Sunday nominated Kushner — Trump’s son-in-law — as well as his deputy Avi Berkowitz, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer for the award to recognize their efforts on the Abraham Accords.

The Accords, which were announced between mid-August and mid-December of 2020, involve the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco recognizing Israel’s sovereignty, according to Business Insider. Many praised them for being significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East, The Epoch Times reports.

“These Accords, which have brought about normalization between Israel and several Sunni Arab nations, fulfill all the criteria for the prize. They hold the promise of an even broader peace in the Middle East between Israel, the Palestinians and other Arab nations. They are a giant step forward in bringing peace and stability to the region, and even to the world,” Dershowitz wrote in his letter to the Nobel Committee, per The Jerusalem Post.

The deals, however, have been criticized by some for not taking into account the troubles of the Palestinians, reports Business Insider. Dershowitz acknowledged the controversy, writing, “The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace.”

The Nobel Committee will come up with a shortlist of candidates for the prize in the spring and announce the winner in October, the Nobel Prize website notes. Others who have been nominated for this year’s peace prize include Trump, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

