https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/doj-investigating-elon-musks-spacex-allegedly-failing-hire-non-us-citizen-non-permanent-resident/

Biden’s Department of Justice is investigating Elon Musk’s SpaceX for not hiring a non-US citizen who wasn’t a lawful permanent resident.

Where does it say in the US Constitution that foreigners have rights to jobs in the US?

Populist Press is reporting:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced an investigation into Elon Musk’s SpaceX for hiring too many American-born workers and not enough foreigners. The DOJ is claiming that the hiring practices of SpaceX are noncompliant with federal law. This is based off of a complaint made to the DOJ’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section, and the DOJ claims that SpaceX has stonewalled an administrative subpoena pertaining to the case.

This reporting is based on a far left CNBC report which stated:

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating SpaceX over whether the company discriminates against non-U.S. citizens in its hiring practices and said Elon Musk’s company is stonewalling a subpoena for information, court documents revealed Thursday. The DOJ’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section received a complaint of employment discrimination from a non-U.S. citizen claiming that the company discriminated against him based on his citizenship status. “The charge alleges that on or about March 10, 2020, during the Charging Party’s interview for the position of Technology Strategy Associate, SpaceX made inquiries about his citizenship status and ultimately failed to hire him for the position because he is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident,” DOJ attorney Lisa Sandoval wrote in a court document filed Thursday. The document was a request for a judge to order SpaceX to comply with an administrative subpoena for documents related to how the company hires.

The DOJ is now in full force again in attacking anyone or any entity that doesn’t conform with their far left ideals. Where does it say that foreigners are guaranteed an American job in the US Constitution? Also, why was this investigation leaked to the public? When liberals like Hunter Biden are under investigation, the investigations remains hidden. We still don’t know who US Attorney John Durham has interviewed or for what reason. These types of investigations are kept secret.

The two – tiered system of justice continues.

The post DOJ Investigating Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Allegedly Failing to Hire a Non-US Citizen Non-Permanent Resident appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

