Dr. Anthony Fauci has contradicted himself on his advice for mask wearing practices once again, and is now saying there is “no data that indicates” wearing two masks is better than only wearing one.

“There are many people who feel, if you really want to have an extra little bit of protection, maybe I should put two masks on. There’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s no data that indicates that that [double masking] is going to make a difference,” Fauci said in a video interview Sunday.

Earlier this week, Fauci recommended on NBC News Today that wearing two masks would add extra protection from the coronavirus. “So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said. “That’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95,” he continued.

Fauci said multiple times during the start of the pandemic that wearing masks was not effective at protecting against the coronavirus at all, and advised against the practice entirely.

“People should not be walking around with masks,…there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” Fauci explained in March on an edition of 60 Minutes.

“Wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet, but its not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And often, there are unintended consequences, people keep fiddling with the masks and people keep touching their face,” he continued.  


