Dr. Anthony Fauci has contradicted himself on his advice for mask wearing practices once again, and is now saying there is “no data that indicates” wearing two masks is better than only wearing one.

“There are many people who feel, if you really want to have an extra little bit of protection, maybe I should put two masks on. There’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s no data that indicates that that [double masking] is going to make a difference,” Fauci said in a video interview Sunday.

Fauci on masking: 1. Don’t

2. Do!

3. Double.

4. “No data indicates that that [double masking] is going to make a difference.”pic.twitter.com/B1RBNXAio3 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 31, 2021

Earlier this week, Fauci recommended on NBC News Today that wearing two masks would add extra protection from the coronavirus. “So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said. “That’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95,” he continued.

So when Dr. Fauci. Says “people shouldn’t wear masks”in April . Then months later he says it was So people would not panic and use up the masks .Is OK. But when Trump tries to downplay something so people don’t panic it’s the most horrible thing ever correct? pic.twitter.com/cAmkfIgNkA — Francis Gremp (@jclbuxfan) September 11, 2020

Fauci said multiple times during the start of the pandemic that wearing masks was not effective at protecting against the coronavirus at all, and advised against the practice entirely.

Q: Are face masks needed? A: “Absolutely not.” NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci says that there is no reason at this point for people in the U.S. to wear surgical masks to protect themselves from #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/S7gxQsBL6Z — Spectrum News DC (@SpectrumNewsDC) February 14, 2020

“People should not be walking around with masks,…there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” Fauci explained in March on an edition of 60 Minutes.

“Wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet, but its not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And often, there are unintended consequences, people keep fiddling with the masks and people keep touching their face,” he continued.



