This isn’t some sanitized version of bible history. It’s gritty, it’s glorious, and it’s guaranteed to blow granny’s hat right off her head.

We’re talking about the lives of people who rocked the planet, people whose accomplishments we’re still talking about long after many of history’s most powerful kingdoms and empires rose and then fell.

Anyone talking about heroes like that while sporting a thousand-yard stare and a monotone drone really needs to check his pulse.

Hear Eric and Doug talk about the housewife who used a bowl of milk and some common tools to save Israel from a foreign army.

Or about just how big God’s heart is toward a certain forgotten kid from nowheresville.

Or about how he plucked a woman with a ridiculously scandalous past and plugged her right into the beating heart of his own Redemption Story.

If you’re looking for a change of pace from the same old boring nicer-than-Christ Christianity, and want something that looks more like the way real life looks — start here.

Biblical Badasses: The Women

In Doug Giles’ latest book, Biblical Badasses: The Women, Giles spotlights ten epic ladies who did awesome things for God with the odds severely stacked against them. These girls weren’t your typical church ladies. They were holy movers and shakers who upset hell with their God-honoring, faith-filled, lives. Giles’ unique take on these terrific women makes the scripture come alive. This book is real, raw, relevant, and irreverent. Giles’ prayer is that after reading, Biblical Badasses: The Women, not only will your noggin be filled with these amazing tales of high and lows from real women who rocked in a hard place, via the power of God, but that you will get off your butt, quit pursuing stupidity, start chasing down your high calling and at the end of your life, you too, like the holy femme fatales featured herein, will have left a massive scar on Satan’s haggard backside.

