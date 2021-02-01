https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/eric-trump-electoral-college-votes-wager/2021/02/01/id/1008170

Eric Trump was so sure his father would win the 2020 presidential election that, during a trip on Air Force One on Nov. 3, he bet the president would garner at least 320 electoral college votes, The New York Times reported.

“We’re just trying to get to 270,” an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied.

Eric Trump made the wager while flying home on Air Force One from the Trumps’ final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, earning only 232 Electoral College votes to Biden’s 306.

The Times report details Election Night in the White House, where Trump and his entourage “fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona, which Fox called for Mr. Biden at 11:20 in what the president took as a stinging betrayal. Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come. There would be no early victory speech that evening.”

Most members of Trump’s inner circle believed the president’s lead would be insurmountable based off the number of people who attended his rallies and assurances of pro-Trump pundits, according to the news outlet.

