This line of thinking isn’t necessarily new. On January 19, we did a post on a former intelligence official who said the United States should apply some of the lessons learned from fighting al-Qaeda here at home to root out domestic terrorists like the ones who stormed the Capitol Building on January 6. At one point, she suggested the U.S. think about a “9/11 Commission” for domestic terrorism.

And just a day before that, The Daily Beast entertained the question of whether America needed domestic spy agencies to fight extremists at home.

Now, Kevin Carroll, who’s former CIA and Army, writes in the Washington Examiner that yes, we should use some of those measures used to defeat al-Qaeda to “do the same to those fascist thugs who attacked our democracy last month.”

OPINION: We defeated al Qaeda and can do the same to the fascist thugs who attacked our democracy last month. But only if we take similar hard measures against the enemy within. https://t.co/YXh7nlwAmX — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 1, 2021

Carroll lays out five steps, including having fire and police departments sign loyalty oaths, using the supremacy of federal law to ban “militias,” and adding domestic terrorism as a predicate to the material support for terrorism statute.

Domestic terrorism, a phenomenon formerly associated with left-wing groups such as the Weather Underground, Black Liberation Army, and Puerto Rican FALN separatists, has returned with blood in its eyes and on its hands. We saw five dead in the Jan. 6 attempted coup d’etat. We saw possible assassination plots against both former Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We saw coercion designed to prevent certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory. We now see the Capitol necessarily secured behind razor wire. But we also see some Republican members of Congress trying to sneak guns onto the House floor. One has even called for violence. It is time to confront these putschists.

First, no one’s trying to “sneak” guns onto the House floor. And “formerly” associated? During his very last days in office, President Obama commuted the sentence of imprisoned FALN leader Oscar Lopez Rivera, which led Disney’s Lin-Manuel Miranda to offer to put on a special performance of “Hamilton” for him after he finished marching in New York’s Puerto Rico Day Parade with Mayor Bill de Blasio. Just like al-Qaeda, right?

This guy is the terrorist https://t.co/A6pirfHeuG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 2, 2021

This guy is ex Army and ex CIA. Do you now have any questions about why I’ve been telling you that the Army and the CIA are completely broken organizations? https://t.co/A6pirfHeuG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 2, 2021

Ironic that the guy promoting loyalty oaths took one when joining the Army and one when joining the CIA, and is now advocating crap that violates both. Pathetic… This guy will do more damage to our country than 1000 of his phantom militia guys. https://t.co/A6pirfHeuG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 2, 2021

“Kevin Carroll served as …a CIA and Army officer in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yemen.” Three great success stories. — Cary Bleasdale (@Cary_Bleasdale) February 1, 2021

Let me get this straight, you want to spend 20 years and trillions of dollars to fight some out of shape dudes with zip ties? — hazMATT (@motorcity_matt) February 1, 2021

patriot act 2: electric boogaloo — k-Gonzo (410 IQ) 🟢 (@dr_clabe) February 1, 2021

To include: drone-striking weddings in Appalachia. — Jack B. (@hey_hey_mikey) February 1, 2021

Can you even imagine how many soy lattes the Washington Examiner staff drink a day. — Womanton Seim 🔑 (@antonseim) February 2, 2021

Imagine for two seconds how fast a paper calling for the war on terror to be used against US citizens would have been canceled last year. Now this is normal. — Luke Ramsey (@LukeRamsey6) February 1, 2021

Such a good CIA man… pic.twitter.com/mB7ABtvfyL — Allan (@AllanRicharz) February 2, 2021

GFY Kevin — Reopen for Business (@pvalandra) February 2, 2021

Just here for the ratio — Aidan (@AidanFahrtz) February 2, 2021

You do know people can see this, right? — John Ryan McGehee (@JRyanMcGehee) February 2, 2021

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Cancel Globalism (@lyncofta) February 2, 2021

Criminal prosecution is sufficient. We certainly don’t need loyalty tests for firefighters. The militia ban is certainly unconstitutional. — art jones (@drivenbyart) February 2, 2021

Great. Call me when you’re ready to deal with the Antifa domestic terror threat in the PNW. — Sarah Robinson 🇺🇸 (@JewJitsuChick) February 2, 2021

Sooner would be better.https://t.co/pyZUX2FIPR — Red Vilan (@MrLaughingWolf) February 1, 2021

Saw this infograph but doesn’t know if it is accurate. But if it is – the coup is against Americans – not against the establishment. pic.twitter.com/xWaz9Sp05n — CatarinaFranco (@Catarin48316069) February 2, 2021

Remember when Democratic mayors across the country told President Trump to call off his “stormtroopers” when he suggested sending in the National Guard to get the riots under control? Remember when a New York Times editor lost his job for publishing a piece by Sen. Tom Cotton suggesting sending in the troops? The Left is still salty over that. But now …

Let the drone strikes on America begin! — The⏩Renegadest🏴‍☠️Westerner (@little_talor) February 1, 2021

Hey twitter!!! Your people take the day off? @jack ? — Bookie ❄️🎿 (@shorn2222) February 1, 2021

Holy shit this is terrible. pic.twitter.com/nLEz3Q6dSe — SGA (@SGA_FLA) February 2, 2021

So, what about the lives lost and billions in damages from the riots across the nation all summer? Are they excused under your plan?? — Darrell Pitzer (@d_pitz) February 1, 2021

So glad that America will be invading the USA to bring it much needed democracy. Surely that will go swimmingly and there is no historical precedent to suggest otherwise. — Skarl Marx ☭ (@skarl_marx) February 1, 2021

This idea isn’t going over well.

Former intelligence official says US should apply some of the lessons learned from fighting Al Qaeda here at home https://t.co/A0UwZxCMeR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 19, 2021

