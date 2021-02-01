http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/icJz2wAMfaM/

Cartel gunmen in Mexico recorded themselves whipping locals who refused to wear coronavirus masks or follow social distancing protocols.

Breitbart Texas obtained exclusive video from law enforcement sources in the coastal state of Guerrero that captured the moment when gunmen from La Familia Michoacán in Altamirano whipped locals. The cartel also collected cash fines or labor as punishments.

At the end of the video, the gunmen lined up the locals and a man can be heard asking, “Ok you sons of [expletive], why were you whipped?” The locals responded, “for not using a mask.”

The fines and corporal punishment were ordered by Johnny “El Pez” Hurtado Olascoaga, a regional crime boss wanted by Mexico’s government. His wife and relatives are involved in local and regional politics.

Breitbart Texas previously reported on El Pez in 2019 when the cartel boss sponsored the graduation party of an education university called the Tierra Caliente Normal Superior. Even though authorities offered cash for his capture, El Pez attended the celebration.

Guerrero is home to the once-bustling beach resort town of Acapulco. In recent years, the region has become one of Mexico’s most violent. Cartel turf battles usually generate headlines due to the gory crime scenes.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

