LATEST: Horrific video of fatal attack Thursday on 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. Details -> https://t.co/6Z5rqIQpcZ pic.twitter.com/PJnuuWgE3Y — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) February 1, 2021

Police in San Francisco arrested a 19-year-old Daly City man for murder in a brazen attack last week on an 84-year-old man in the city’s Anza Vista neighborhood.

The initial investigation concluded that a male suspect ran from across the street to push the victim, causing him to fall to the pavement, police said. The suspect then fled with a female associate.

Watson was arrested for elder abuse causing great bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon and booked on one count of murder. A woman named Maylasia Goo, 20, was also later arrested and booked for one count of accessory after the fact. The two suspects are both from Daly City and officers from the SFPD Tactical Unit and the SFPD Homicide Detail served a search warrant on the 500 block of Lisbon Street in Daly City, where Watson and Goo were taken into custody, police said.

Here is a photo of the victim Vicha Ratanapakdee.