https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/fbi-agents-shot-serving-warrant-florida-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant at a South Florida home, authorities told the Associated Press.

The warrant was purportedly in connection with a child exploitation case. The extent of the agents’ injuries was unknown as of mid-morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident, in suburban Fort Lauderdale, with a suspect purportedly barricaded inside the home.

