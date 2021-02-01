https://www.axios.com/lindsey-graham-john-mccain-trump-russia-steele-dossier-fbi-348370f5-6a64-47ad-9613-77d6b60d1e6c.html

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told CNN on Monday that when Sen. John McCain was presented with the controversial Steele dossier alleging a Trump-Russia campaign conspiracy in December 2016, Graham urged him to hand it off to the FBI.

Why it matters: President Trump last week renewed his attacks on McCain, claiming that the senator was responsible for pushing the dossier’s narrative into the public eye. Graham, now a Trump loyalist, said that he was “very direct” with the president about McCain’s involvement while they were golfing this past week: “I understand that, clearly people are in the McCain world that did some things inappropriate but it was not John McCain,” Graham said. “John McCain did not give it to anybody in the press.”

