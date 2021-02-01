https://disrn.com/news/former-nfl-player-calls-for-separate-sports-category-for-transgender-athletes-after-biden-executive-order/

Last Updated Feb 1st, 2021 at 4:49 pm

Former NFL player Marcellus Wiley has suggested making a separate category for transgender athletes after President Biden’s recent executive order allowing biological men who identify as women to compete in women’s sports.

Wiley said that he opposes biological males being allowed in women’s sports

Biden’s order, issued his first day in office, mandates that public schools allow biological men who identify as women to compete in women’s sports. It follows orders from 17 states that barred biological men from competing in women’s sports.

Wiley added in a subsequent tweet that he was unsure if segregating sports to just two categories — men’s and women’s — was “respecting all.”

