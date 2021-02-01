https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jimmy-hoffa-grave-search-teamsters/2021/02/01/id/1008166

Fox Nation has uncovered the best evidence to confirm Jimmy Hoffa, the labor leader who disappeared outside Detroit in 1975, was buried in a steel drum in New Jersey.

“He couldn’t fit in the drum body first, feet first,” Frank Cappola, the son of Paul Cappola Sr., who allegedly helped dispose of the remains. “They had to turn him and put him in head first.

“He couldn’t get the legs to bend right,” he said. “Don’t take this the wrong way, because he had a lot of respect for Hoffa, but he said ‘they couldn’t fit the fat little man in a barrel feet first.’ So they put him in headfirst, and then they pushed the cover on top of him. And then they buried him.”

Fox Nation reports it found an underground pit at the spot of a Jersey City dump where Cappola claims his father helped to bury Hoffa in a 55-gallon steel drum underneath a pile of steel drums. Fox Nation also found several large piece of curved metal buried, and note they suggest the presence of steel drums.

The network shows the discovery in the latest episode of the show, “Riddle, the Search for James R. Hoffa.”

