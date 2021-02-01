https://www.dailywire.com/news/ga-republicans-launch-stop-stacey-effort-ahead-of-possible-abrams-2022-announcement

Georgia Republicans are already preparing for a Stacey Abrams 2022 run at the governor’s seat currently held by first-term GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp beat Abrams for the seat in 2018. Abrams has since launched the group Fair Fight, a voting rights group that works to get Democratic candidates elected in Georgia. Her nonprofit activist group has raised over $100 million since her failed gubernatorial race, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

State Republicans and Kemp allies kicked off a “Stop Stacey” group on Monday, signaling that the state Republican Party is not taking lightly the threat of an Abrams 2022 run even though Abrams has not yet made any formal announcement.

The group hopes to harness disdain for Abrams and her Democratic agenda and build a national fundraising operation to support a comprehensive GOP campaign in the state. In 2020, Republicans lost a Georgia presidential race for the first time since 1992, and lost both Senate seats in subsequent runoff elections to Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“After losing the White House and United States Senate in 2020, grassroots Republicans across Georgia and America are standing together to stop radical Stacey Abrams,” Brand said in a statement. “Thanks to her socialist backers and billionaires like George Soros, Stacey Abrams has raised over $100 million to orchestrate a total takeover in the 2022 election. We will do whatever it takes to expose Stacey Abrams’ radical network, highlight her dangerous agenda, and ultimately defeat her – and her left-wing candidates – at the ballot box. There is no time to waste: We must stand up, fight back, and Stop Stacey.”

Through her nonprofit work and media connections, Abrams has managed to stay a national political figure despite her gubernatorial loss. She gained national attention again on Monday after being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. As The Daily Wire reports:

Voting rights activist and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, a Norwegian lawmaker announced Monday. Lars Haltbrekken, who is a Socialist Party member of the Norwegian Parliament, likened Abrams’ work to that of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to Reuters. “Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” said Haltbrekken. “Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.” Many people are eligible to nominate someone for the prize, which does not necessarily reflect the Nobel committee’s opinion.

Abrams’s activism has made her somewhat of a savior to Democrats, who have attached her likeness to Christian prayer candles. In January, Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted out a photo of such a candle. As The Daily Wire reports:

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted a photo of a prayer candle featuring the image of failed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Wednesday morning, in celebration of the expected Democratic control of the U.S. Senate. The tweet sparked thousands of reactions, including from Christians highlighting Whitmer’s apparent fervent faith of Leftism and seeming mockery of Christians, particularly Catholics who often use prayer candles.

