Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” George Conway offered up his thoughts on Project Lincoln co-founder John Weaver, who has been accused of sending explicit messages to a number of young men, including offering them assistance in exchange for sexual favors.

Conway, a Lincoln Project founding member and adviser, called the claims “appalling and unfathomable.” He added that the situation leaves him “speechless.”

“George Conway, I’d be remiss not to ask you about the story about John Weaver, who is a founding member of the Lincoln Project — 21 men accusing him of online harassment. Your organization has a pretty clear statement on this kind of harassment. But I wanted to ask you directly about this issue,” co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Conway after concluding a panel discussion about the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Yeah, It’s terrible and awful and appalling and unfathomable,” Conway replied. “I didn’t know John very well. I, frankly, only spoke to him a couple of times on the phone early on in the Lincoln Project.

“I don’t even know what to say. It’s just terrible,” he added. “It leaves me speechless, frankly.”

The Lincoln Project, a Republican group that was outspoken against former President Donald Trump, recently released a statement condemning Weaver for his “deplorable and predatory behavior.”

The Lincoln Project today released the following statement. pic.twitter.com/k9QkUsiFO5 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 31, 2021

