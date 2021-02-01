https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536735-georgia-gop-elections-official-marjorie-taylor-greene-an-anchor-on-the-party

A top GOP elections official in Georgia is describing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as an anchor on the GOP that will hurt it going forward.

“If you have any common sense, you know she’s an anchor on the party. She is weighing us down,” Gabriel Sterling told Politico.

Greene, who has supported the QAnon conspiracy theory in the past, has engaged in a number of controversies, including suggesting that school shootings are false-flag operations and that Democratic officeholders such as Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiBiden meeting with GOP senators Monday on coronavirus relief Portman says Republican leadership ‘ought to stand up’ against Greene’s comments Congressional Democrats are on the wrong side of impeachment politics MORE (D-Calif.) be assassinated.

“Some people are saying maybe Nancy Pelosi will throw her out … The Democrats would never throw her out,” Sterling said. “They want her to be the definition of what a Republican is. They’re gonna give her every opportunity to speak and be heard and look crazy — like what came out Wednesday, the Jewish space laser to start fires. I mean, I don’t know how far down the rabbit hole you go.”

Another conspiracy theory Greene has given air to is that lasers started the California wildfires.

A two-thirds vote in the House would be required to remove her, which is a high threshold.

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyRepublicans scramble to unify heading into next election cycle The president has changed, but Washington hasn’t Iowa, New Hampshire Republicans grapple with setting post-Trump tone MORE (R-Calif.) has called Greene’s comments “deeply disturbing” and said he plans to speak with her this week.

But it seems unlikely, at this to this point, that enough Republicans would back her removal from office to reach a two-thirds vote.

Greene has said the attacks on her are partisan and vowed to “never back down” in a recent tweet. She also tweeted about a phone call she recently had with former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden reverses Trump last-minute attempt to freeze .4 billion of programs Trump announces new impeachment legal team after reported departures Republicans scramble to unify heading into next election cycle MORE.

Sterling became a target of scorn for Trump and his allies after he disputed Trump’s false claims of a “rigged” election in Georgia and warned that Trump was engaging in a dangerous smear campaign against him and other Republican state officials.

“It has to stop,” Sterling said in December of threats state employees received following Trump’s attacks. “Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language.”

“This is elections,” he added. “This is the backbone of democracy, and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this. It’s too much.”

