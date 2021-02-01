https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/02/01/get-the-fk-out-cnn-dragged-and-dragged-again-for-wildly-irresponsible-interview-with-gov-gretch-whitmer-watch/
About The Author
Related Posts
Pearls CLUTCHED! Video of adorable little girl in Santa Claus hat who knows how to fire a gun triggers TF out of Lefty 'rapid-response director'
December 18, 2020
Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells Amy Coney Barrett she thought someday she might be sitting in that chair
October 13, 2020
MUST-READ THREAD: Harvard epidemiologist says officials should stop lecturing people and instead tell them how to gather with family safely over the holidays
December 10, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy