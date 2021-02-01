https://babylonbee.com/news/google-deletes-100000-negative-reviews-of-planned-parenthood-from-unborn-babies/

U.S.—Google has removed over 100,000 negative reviews of Planned Parenthood after a massive backlash from unborn babies who are not happy about being murdered by the hundreds of thousands.

According to sources, thousands of 1-star reviews suddenly turned up on Google’s search engine that included statements like: “They killed me. Terrible service. Would give negative stars if I could”, and “Thanks for murdering me, jerks.”

Another deleted review angrily said: “Avoid this place at all costs. They pretend they are about healthcare but then they kill you. False advertising!”

A spokesperson for Google explained the decision, saying: “We found these reviews to be inauthentic and in violation of our policies, which clearly state that unborn human beings must never be given a voice, on any platform, ever.”

Some negative reviews are still up, however, including one from Stem Express that reads: “Our cooler full of baby parts was 3 days late. Poor service and communication. Will shop elsewhere.”

Previous Article The Babylon Bee Guide To Christian Slang

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

