A group of Republicans have launched a new committee, “Stop Stacey,” aimed at preventing former gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams from successfully challenging GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia next year, Fox News reports.

The organizers describe their group as “a national, grassroots organization of engaged conservatives who are committed to protecting our future from Stacey Abrams, her left-wing backers, and their radical, un-American agenda.”

The group is looking to establish a “robust state and national fundraising operation” to combat Abrams using opposition research and advertising, as well as other forms of paid media, according to Fox.

“After losing the White House and United States Senate in 2020, grassroots Republicans across Georgia and America are standing together to stop radical Stacey Abrams,” the group’s senior strategist, Jeremy Brand of the political consulting firm Parlay Marketing Partners, said in a statement. “There is no time to waste: We must stand up, fight back, and Stop Stacey.”

Brand’s firm previously worked to support Kemp’s campaign in the 2018 election.

The group claims to have raised at least six figures worth of seed money, and hopes to compete with Abrams’ operation, which has taken in about $100 million so far.

While Abrams enters the upcoming election season with the strong support of sitting President Joe Biden, who has said she’s “changing Georgia” and “changed America,” former President Donald Trump, a Republican, has frequently criticized Kemp over how his state handled the 2020 election.

Trump called Kemp in December “an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia,” and later vowed to return to Georgia “in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor.”

