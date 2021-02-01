A group of Republican senators asked President Biden to meet with them to consider an alternative proposal on COVID-19 relief, citing an appeal for “bipartisanship and unity.”

Ten senators are pitching the package, as Democrats are set to move forward on a $1.9 trillion package without the support of their Republican counterparts.

“Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities, and with your support, we believe that this plan could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support,” a letter from the lawmakers read. “We request the opportunity to meet with you to discuss our proposal in greater detail, and how we can work together to meet the needs of the American people during this persistent pandemic.”

Among those who signed the letter include Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, Mitt Romney, Rob Portman, Shelley Moore Capito, Todd Young, Jerry Moran, Thom Tillis, and Mike Rounds.

While the total cost of the GOP proposal wasn’t listed, it includes $160 billion for vaccine distribution and $4 billion to help behavioral and substance abuse programs.

The proposal also lists support for economic relief for people “with the greatest need,” extended unemployment benefits, and assistance for small businesses.

The lawmakers’ touch on needing fiscal restraint, writing that some of the spending appropriated in the first CARES package passed last spring has yet to be touched by some avenues where it was distributed.

Jared Bernstein, a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors, said on Fox News Sunday that the president would be “absolutely willing to negotiate” regarding the GOP proposal.

However, Bernstein noted the administration would want to learn more about the details of the proposal.

“Right now, we are in a position where delay and inaction are the enemy of moving forward,” Bernstein said.

Biden’s package would provide $1,400 stimulus checks, extend unemployment, and offer funds for vaccine distribution and schools. Some of its provisions have drawn criticism from Republicans, such as funding for state and local governments and a push to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour.