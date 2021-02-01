https://www.theblaze.com/news/cuomo-stay-home-snow-drive-to-nyc

The Northeast is currently in the middle of a massive snowstorm — snow was predicted to accumulate at up to 4 inches per hour in New York City.

Clearly, it is too treacherous for average citizens to be out and about.

That’s the message from the governor, anyway.

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo told his subjects that everyone should “stay home and off the roads” Monday as the blizzard hit the region.

That is, course, unless your name is Andrew Cuomo.

What’s that now?

Cuomo declared a state of emergency Monday morning as New York was set to get pounded with snow.

“When snow is falling that quickly, it makes it very difficult for plows to keep up with it. I want New Yorkers to hear me loud and clear — stay home and off the road,” the governor said in a news release announcing the state of emergency declaration, adding, “and if you must travel, get where you’re going before noon, and expect to remain home for some time.”

He then jumped in his car — alone — and drove himself from Albany to New York City, a nearly three-hour drive, the New York Post reported. He reportedly wanted to show solidarity with snowplow crews and other government employees who were being told by the state that “they needed to be on the job.”

In a news conference in Manhattan following his trek to Gotham, Cuomo called the conditions “seriously dangerous” and said, “There is no reason to be out on the roads.”

Cuomo even admitted during a radio interview while driving that the road conditions were “horrendous” as he violated his own advice to the people of the Empire State.

“I’m telling you, I’m on the road right now — it is horrendous,” Cuomo told WCBS-AM while driving to Manhattan, the Post said.

“I am personally driving into New York City,” he told the station, noting that he was driving himself because of COVID-19 precautions.

The WCBS interviewer asked him if it was a good idea to be driving considering the warning he had just given.

The governor answered, “Life is options.”

“I want to be out there,” Cuomo told WCBS, the Post said. “We have a lot of emergency workers that are doing great work today, and my personal predilection is I don’t like to call emergency workers out and tell the snowplow drivers, ‘You have to be out,’ and the police, ‘You have to be out,’ and the emergency utility workers, ‘You have to be out,’ but then I stay home.”

“If I call them out, I’m not calling anyone into a situation that I wouldn’t go into myself,” he said.

Cuomo did not explain the level of emergency training he has received or the hours of experience he has had as a snowplow driver.

