https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/02/01/griftin-aint-easy-george-conway-says-he-didnt-know-john-weaver-very-well-but-then-facts-get-dropped-n319830
About The Author
Related Posts
More 'Grooming for Sex' Allegations Surface Against Lincoln Project Co-Founder John Weaver
January 12, 2021
Tony Dungy Questions 'Pro-Choice' Pastor & GA Senate Candidate Warnock's Faith in Powerful Twitter Thread: 'Is He a Christian?'
December 11, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy