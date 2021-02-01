https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/02/01/he-cant-quit-trump-jake-tapper-reminds-twitter-hes-really-just-a-glorified-sht-poster-trying-to-troll-gop-press-secretaries/

Wow, we’re honestly just embarrassed for Jake Tapper.

Seriously, we used to think he was one of the more objective, respectable pundits with CNN but yeah … not so much these days. Not sure if Trump or Kayleigh McEnany actually broke Jake the most since he seems obsessed with GOP press secretaries.

This is just lame trolling:

Pour out a cold one for all the GOP press secretaries who have to apply extra care and diligence as they type out statements condemning the coup in Myanmar… “Subverting the will of the people”… no, can’t say that…. “…bogus allegations of voter fraud”….no…. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 1, 2021

Bogus allegations.

Sure.

This is just embarrassing. https://t.co/5j7ikEkWK7 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 1, 2021

It really is.

When even WE cringe?

Not good.

“I’m the serious news guys at CNN” https://t.co/IWmXjr5VeB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 1, 2021

If that’s true CNN is in more trouble than we realized.

Pour out your own cold one, all you in the government sponsored media — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) February 1, 2021

Pour one out for Tapper and company. The daily struggle to ignore the current President and remain myopically focused on the previous, must be exhausting. — Patches O’Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Bass) February 1, 2021

How embarrassing, Jake! — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) February 1, 2021

You are so broken lol. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) February 1, 2021

Seriously.

Pour one out to journalism… “Clown-show town hall after mass shooting…” “4 years chasing a Russian hoax…” “The Cuomo bros…” — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) February 1, 2021

This from the dude who pushed “Russian collusion” conspiracy theories for two years. *chef kiss* — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) February 1, 2021

You can’t quit Trump Jake! Are you still having dreams about him tweeting? — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) February 1, 2021

We tried to warn them they’d have nothing to write about or talk about or report on if Trump lost but they didn’t listen. And now they just sound even more pathetic and sad with no bad orange man to ‘fight’ on Twitter.

Yup, embarrassing.

***

Related:

SHE MAD! Jen Psaki makes snotty dig at conservative Twitter during presser for making fun of her ‘circling back’ and LMAO (watch)

‘Socialism THRIVES by frightening people’: John Hayward tweets the most important thread you’ll read today on socialism and COVID

‘As ignorant as my out-of-order toaster’: Seth Rogen has his a*s HANDED to him in brutal back and forth with Gad Saad and it’s *chef’s kiss*

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

