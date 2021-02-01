https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/hmm-biden-white-house-outraged-burmese-military-arrests-countrys-leaders-alleged-voter-fraud/

Aung San Suu Kyi

On SUnday the leaders of Myanmar were arrested by the nation’s military for allegedly committing massive vote fraud during the November 2020 elections.

Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were both arrested in morning raids on Monday by the nation’s armed forces, after widespread allegations that they had committed election fraud.

As reported by the BBC – The army alleged the recent landslide election win by Ms Suu Kyi’s party was marred by fraud. Aung San Suu Kyi told supporters in a letter that the military’s actions would put the country back under a dictatorship.

The Joe Biden White House was OUTRAGED that the military would take over based on voter fraud allegations from November.

Especially after “the media” said there was no fraud.

The White House released this statement.

The United States is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country’s democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma. President Biden has been briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. We continue to affirm our strong support for Burma’s democratic institutions and, in coordination with our regional partners, urge the military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law, and to release those detained today. The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed. We are monitoring the situation closely and stand with the people of Burma, who have already endured so much in their quest for democracy and peace. ###

Hat Tip NH

