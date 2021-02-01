https://thejeffreylord.com/hollywood-elites-using-money-power-and-fame-to-bypass-covid-19-vaccine-waiting-period/

Hollywood elites are once again proving it’s their world, we all just live in it. While many desperate Americans are patiently waiting their turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the same cannot be said for many in the entitled entertainment industry.

Variety reports, “some power players in entertainment and media are leveraging their clout and connections to be amongst the first to get inoculated.” And while “some efforts to receive the vaccine ahead of schedule do not violate any laws – though they have raised questions of ethics and good taste in exclusive social circles and boardrooms across Los Angeles” reports Variety.

The elites are able to bypass the system by “cycling through private physicians and concierge services to receive one of the two established COVID-19 vaccines on the market” while “others have been tapping their vast resources in a mad dash to get vaccinated as the government, especially in Hollywood’s native California, churns through a sluggish rollout.”

Reportedly “several notable figures” have been referred to a Dr. Robert Bray, a neurological spine surgeon with a specialty practice in Newport Beach, California. “Bray is being referred in power circles by Robert Goldstein, sources said, the acting chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, which owns Las Vegas’ Venetian Hotel and similar properties in Macau.”

Dr. Bray maintains his practice is not working as a private concierge, but rather allocating “extra” doses at the practice’s discretion. A Beverly Hills-based Dr. Robert Huizenga confirmed to Variety that his practice “has been offered in excess of $10,000 by individuals, including members of the entertainment industry, desperate to get vaccinated.”

“We’ve been offered bribes. We see people taking planes to every location. We’ve seen people try to transiently get into the healthcare profession or on staff at nursing homes, so they qualify for an early vaccine” said D. Huizenga.