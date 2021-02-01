https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/house-democrats-marjorie-taylor-greene-committee/2021/02/01/id/1008153

House Democrats have introduced a resolution to force Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., off the two committees she serves on, a strike against her comments about school shootings and the 2018 California wildfires.

Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., filed the resolution, which would remove Greene from the House Budget Committee and the House Education & Labor Committee, according to NBC News.

Greene recently came under fire over social media remarks she made in the past few years, including claims the mass shootings at schools in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were “false flag” operations, and the 2018 California wildfires were caused by “Jewish space lasers.”

“Reducing the future harm that she can cause in Congress, and denying her a seat at committee tables where fact-based policies will be drafted, is both a suitable punishment and a proper restraint of her influence,” Wasserman Schultz, whose district is located near Parkland, said in an online news conference.

She added this is a “line-in-the-sand moment for the Republican Party,” and “the question, quite simply, is whether they will draw the line when a member of the Republican caucus moves far beyond political rhetoric and into what is extremely dangerous misinformation, deeply offensive harassment, and the refusal to acknowledge truth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

