https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-lawmakers-get-slapped-fines-if-they-fail-go-through-metal-detectors?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. House of Representatives adopted new rules on Tuesday that will slap lawmakers with significant fines if they fail to go through security screenings prior to entering the House chamber.

A first violation will cost $5,000 and then double to $10,000 for a second violation, according to The Hill, which reported that legislators cannot settle their fines with campaign cash or money from a congressional office budget. Members of Congress will have an opportunity to appeal if they incur a fine, according to the outlet. The Washington Post reported that the fine will be extracted from a lawmaker’s congressional salary if it is not paid within 90 days.

While staff and visitors must pass through metal detectors to gain admission to the Capitol complex, members can skip that security, according to The Hill. Metal detectors were put in place outside the House chamber in January and lawmakers who fail to submit to those screenings before entering the House chamber will face the $5,000 or $10,000 fines.

“The fines were tucked into a measure adopted along party lines that establishes floor debate parameters for a budget resolution, which is expected to pave the way for Democrats to pass a coronavirus relief package without needing support from Republicans,” The Hill noted.

