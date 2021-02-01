https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/president-trumps-first-10-days-facing-covid-zero-deaths-despite-promising-end-covid-biden-incurs-nearly-40000-deaths-time-period/

The results today are horrible. Does China Joe Biden not care about Americans?

We noted on January 20th, that it was time to hold China Joe Biden accountable for all the COVID deaths starting that day. This practice is consistent with how Big Media and their Democrat politicians held President Trump accountable for the China coronavirus deaths during his Presidency:

The media discounted all efforts by President Trump to address the China coronavirus. Although COVID-19 came from China, Big Media blamed all the deaths on President Trump.

Using the same logic, Joe Biden is now accountable for nearly 40,000 China coronavirus deaths:

President Trump had to deal with the China coronavirus for a month before the first death in the US was reported on February 6th.

It is so sad that Biden, after promising to end COVID, has actually made it worse.

