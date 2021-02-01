https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/inciting-erection-watch-cnn-host-make-embarrassing-error/

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

CNN’s John Berman corrected himself on Monday after saying former President Donald Trump is getting impeached “for inciting the erection.”

“So you are going to sit and listen to the Senate impeachment trial of the former president of the United States who has been impeached for inciting the erection, inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol,” Berman said on “New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also mistakenly said “incited the erection” and quickly corrected himself, saying “insurrection” during a Jan. 22 floor speech. Schumer’s error happened after he announced the impeachment article’s anticipated delivery would be Jan. 25 and the Senate would conduct a trial.

“Senators will have to decide if Donald John Trump incited the erection,” Schumer said.

The House voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach the former president again, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection.” A mob breached the Capitol building after a march turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

Schumer said on Jan. 22 that Trump’s impeachment trial is beginning the week of Feb. 8.

