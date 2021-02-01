https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/investigators-recommend-no-charges-capitol-police-officer-shot-killed-ashli-babbitt-still-wont-release-identity/

After nearly a month since unarmed Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed in the Capitol, investigators have recommended no charges for Capitol police officer who fired the shots. However, we still don’t know why his name is kept under wraps.



Far left CNN reported tonight:

The shooting of pro-Trump rioter, Ashli Babbitt, remains under investigation by the DC Metropolitan Police, the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC, and civil rights prosecutors, a routine process for shootings involving the Capitol Police. A final decision hasn’t been made, the people familiar with the probe told CNN. TRENDING: Biden White House Wages War on 1st Amendment, ‘We Support the Need For Social Media Platforms to Take Steps to Reduce Hate Speech’ (VIDEO) Justice Department officials could make a final decision in the coming days.

Babbitt was shot in the Capital and she died along with three other Trump supporters on January 6th at the Capitol. Babbitt was shot in cold blood and she was unarmed. We asked multiple times why the Capitol police officer’s name has not been released.

Some people believe the officer who shot the young unarmed Trump supporter may have been an anti-Trumper and therefore his name is being withheld from the public for that reason.

It is unusual that the police officer’s identity is being withheld from the public and yet he is being exonerated of any wrong doing from the authorities reviewing the case. These are very suspicious actions indicating there may be more to this very sad story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

