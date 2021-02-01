https://hannity.com/media-room/irony-alert-black-lives-matter-protesters-nominated-for-nobel-peace-prize/
5 YEAR PLAN: ‘Black Lives Matter’ Leader Lays Out 5-Year Plan to Totally ‘Abolish the Police’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.08.20
From Fox News:
The Philadelphia arm of the Black Lives Matter movement has called for the “complete abolition” of the police department in five years as well as the scrapping of military bases abroad.
For more than a month, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has called for sweeping changes across the country in the bid to end racial injustices. At the heart of the debate is the campaign to defund – or dismantle – police departments.
And according to BLM Philadelphia representative and activist YahNé Ndgo, the chapter has developed a five-year plan to do just that.
“One of the things that we are demanding over five years is the complete abolition. We don’t want to see any police in our community,” Ndgo told Fox News in an interview Tuesday. “Over the course of those five years, it gives time for the community to begin to build what is needed. We aren’t looking to leave any kind of vacancy around the issue of safety.”
From her purview, one of the main factors leading to crime is poverty and hunger – which in turn drives drug use and drug-related crimes.
Ndgo said helping drug addicts would address many societal ills.
“As we address these particular concerns, and at the same time build restorative justice practices, and build out our mental health response teams, and build medic responses,” she said, “[These are] responses that really actually deal with the issues that are in place. Then we will have less crime anyway.”
ANARCHY IN NYC: As Murders Spike, De Blasio Deploys City Workers to ‘Fix’ Black Lives Matter Mural
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.14.20
Embattled New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deployed tax-payer funded municipal workers to “fix” his ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in front of Trump Tower Monday night; seemingly ignoring the Big Apple’s sudden spike in murders.
“To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it. The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone,” posted de Blasio on social media.
To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it.
The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone. pic.twitter.com/nlYTALCWxJ
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2020
The City that Never Sleeps witnessed more than a dozen shootings in a 15-hour span over the weekend; with Mayor Bill de Blasio telling residents the Big Apple is definitely “moving in the right direction!”
“New York City’s plague of gun crime continued this weekend — with 15 people shot in the same number of hours since midday Saturday, police sources told The Post,” reports the New York Post.
REPORT: There Were 15 Shootings In 15 Hours In New York City https://t.co/l3y97vHbdq
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2020
“The shootings — including a 21-year-old man left fighting for his life after being shot in the head while sitting in a car in Sheepshead Bay early Sunday — were more in one day than the whole of the same week last year, sources said,” adds the newspaper.
“I had gone to bed early and the next thing I knew I heard two pops out my window that sounded just like fireworks,” said one neighbor.
