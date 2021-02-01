https://onenewsnow.com/culture/2021/02/01/is-current-cancel-culture-fantasizing-about-drone-strikes-now

The so-called “Cancel Culture” is coming after people of all stripes, which is not surprising when the goal is forcing adherence, and there is no bigger target right now than conservative Evangelicals.

The tactic is not new. Far-left Democrats and their media allies claimed the tea party movement (pictured at right) was racist because Barack Obama was living in the White House. More recently, those same left-wingers, blindsided when Donald Trump entered the White House, concluded the hinterlands of America must be overrun with “white supremacists” to cast such a vote.

“This was a ‘whitelash’ against a changing country,” CNN analyst Van Jones concluded on Election night in 2016. “It was ‘whitelash’ against a black president in part. And that’s the part where the pain comes.”

It’s not clear how pained Van Jones was when exit polls showed more blacks and Hispanics voted for Donald Trump last November than in 2016, however, or the record-breaking Election Day votes. Despite the public’s support for Donald Trump, including from Jones himself two years later, the new emerging description is “Christian nationalism” to describe conservative Evangelicals who love their country but fear their government, and demand national sovereignty over borderless globalism.

Dr. Richard Land of Southern Evangelical Seminary says “Christian nationalism” is the newest “boogeyman” of the Left that is meant to defame opponents without engaging in debate.

“They want to use it as a boogeyman to try to suppress people,” he says, “who bring their viewpoints, that are based upon Christian beliefs, into the public marketplace of ideas, which is how laws get passed.”

Pushback from conservatives over name-calling is not new, either. In a brief and profane video, combative journalist Andrew Breitbart, who died in 2012, said he had declared “war” against the left-wing media that was calling conservatives racist and “potential Timothy McVeighs,” referring to the Oklahoma City bomber whose 1995 terrorist act killed 168 people at the Murrah Federal Building.

Breitbart picked a good example. Immediately after the bombing, then-president Bill Clinton blamed conservative talk radio for “loud and angry voices,” for spreading “hate,” and for suggesting to the listening audience that violence is “acceptable.”

Carl Rowan, the late columnist, tied the bombing to the “rhetoric” coming from then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich and to then-Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole.

“Make no mistake about it: Liberals intend to use this tragedy for their own political gain,” Rush Limbaugh, the likely target of Clinton’s claims, warned his audience at the time.

Speaking to her American Family Radio audience Feb. 1, talk show host Sandy Rios warned that far-left Democrats appear emboldened by the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to punish anyone who identifies as conservative and a patriot.

To make her point, Rios played a weekend clip from MSNBC in which show host Nicole Wallace bizarrely tied the Jan. 27 Homeland Security bulletin warning of domestic terrorism to the Obama adminstration’s drone strikes. Those strikes, Wallace pointed out, were carried out against American-born terrorists overseas who were identified as threats to the country.

To further state her case for punishing domestic terrorists, Wallace pointed out that Sen. Mitch McConnell has stated on the Senate floor that Americans who stormed the Capitol had attempted “insurrection” against their country.

“I wanted to emphasize to you,” Rios said after playing the clip, “how serious things are getting.”

According to Newsbusters, the media watchdog, to dismiss Wallace’s suggestion of drone strikes as a misunderstanding is to ignore that she was making them for the second night in a row on her MSNBC program.

The irony of Wallace citing the Homeland Security warning is that it states the federal agency “does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot” but goes on to vaguely warn:

however, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence.

According to Land, conservative Evangelicals who run from left-wing criticism, and who cower from baseless accusations, can only run away for so long.

In other words, he says, the Left will come for you one day, too.

“If you stay out of politics, that’s not going to inoculate you against criticism and against the cancel culture,” he tells One News Now. “All you have to do is be a Christian and express what Christians believe.”