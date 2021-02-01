https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2021/02/01/jared-kushner-aide-nominated-nobel-peace-prize/

Alan Dershowitz nominated former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz for a Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination is in recognition of their work on striking deals that normalize relations between Israel and four Arab nations, known as the “Abraham Accords”. Dershowitz is able to make a Nobel Peace Prize nomination because he is a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School.

Dershowitz, a liberal Democrat, is an attorney who defended former President Donald Trump at his first impeachment trial. In recent years it is easy to think of how diluted the prestige of the award has become, given some of its recipients. For example, Barack Obama was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for nothing more than winning a presidential election, a purely political decision, not one made to acknowledge actual work towards peace. There are plenty of questionable choices throughout the history of the peace prize but this nomination is well-deserved.

Dershowitz told Fox News in a statement, “The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace. It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will. These men, and the Abraham accords, they helped produce, meet these criteria better than any other person or groups eligible for the award.”

Kushner went about quietly working on these historic deals in the Middle East along with Berkowitz, the Middle East envoy, and former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and former Israeli ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer. Four deals were signed toward the end of the Trump administration. Called the “Abraham Accords,” diplomatic relations were established between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. The word ‘historic’ is overused these days but in this case, these four deals are truly historic. They mark the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years. Past administrations gave lip service to negotiating for peaceful solutions in the volatile region but Kushner and his team kept course and delivered. All four deals were announced in the latter half of 2020.

In August, the first deal was announced. The United Arab Emirates was the first official peace deal normalizing relations with Israel. “Abraham Accords” was the first official peace deal normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in decades. To paraphrase Joe Biden, the beginning of the Abraham Accords was a big effing deal. Kushner and his team should be recognized for their dedication to finding solutions acceptable to facilitate deals between Israel and all four countries.

“We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity,” the U.S. says of the deal on a state department website. “We believe that the best way to address challenges is through cooperation and dialogue and that developing friendly relations among States advances the interests of lasting peace in the Middle East and around the world.”

The agreements hit Iran the hardest, which is a good thing, or at least it used to be during the Trump administration. The Biden administration fully intends to re-enter the disastrous deal that the Obama-Biden administration entered into, thanks to the likes of John Kerry and his team of globalists eager to appease the brutal Iranian regime on their push for nuclear weapon development. Trump tore up that agreement and set about enacting strong sanctions on Iran to cripple the regime’s ability to meet its nuclear goals. In contrast, Obama and Biden offered up pallets of cash to the brutal dictators.

President Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020, in part for his participation in enabling Kushner’s work in the Middle East. He hoped that more countries would follow the path blazed by the first four countries but time ran out. It’s unlikely that the Biden administration has any interest in pursuing that agenda.

Trump didn’t really receive the recognition for this accomplishment that he deserved. There were other issues hogging the headlines written by anti-Trump media. Eventually, even CNN had to acknowledge the Trump administration’s accomplishment. Kushner told Reuters that he is honored to be nominated for the prize that will be awarded in October.

