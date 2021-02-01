https://noqreport.com/2021/02/01/jimmy-kimmel-hedge-fund-shill-claims-russia-behind-reddit-stock-moves/

Late night show host Jimmy Kimmel has had his share of public relations mistakes over the years. Perhaps his biggest blunder was to alienate himself from both the political left and political right as both have mostly sided with average Joe investors over the business-destroying hedge funds and their penchant for driving down stock prices to make a killing off “shorts.”

Kimmel didn’t just side with the hedge funds against the little guy. He didn’t just call former talk show host Jon Stewart was Tweeting like Donald Trump. He went so far as to adopt an old favorite in the progressive playbook: Blaming Russia.

I AM LOSING MY MIND WE ARE WATCHING MANUFACTURED CONSENT PLAY OUT IN REAL TIME pic.twitter.com/zrMEbe6LBT — shoe (@shoe0nhead) January 31, 2021

“GameStop, if you don’t know, it’s a video game store, and like a lot of businesses they’ve been struggling because of COVID, but also because most people buy games online now,” Kimmel said in his show monologue. “And yet, despite a sharp decline in sales, over the past six months their stock price has grown by 8,000% because a bunch of amateur investors, maybe even some Russian disruptors who are part of a Reddit community called WallStreetBets, decided to buy a bunch of GameStop stock.”

Earlier, he Tweet-Quoted comedian Jon Stewart who voiced support for the Redditors. He deleted the Tweet, but not before Mark Dice and others screen-captured it:

Failed comedian Jimmy Kimmel has sided with the hedge fund over the Redditors. What a surprise. pic.twitter.com/MHWmCUIgKe — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 1, 2021

A slew of amateur investors as well as seasoned ones participated in a “short squeeze” to drive up priced of GameStop throughout the month. Last week, the stock price skyrocketed to over $300 where it has held steady for a few days. It cost many hedge funds and their clients billions of dollars and began what may be a paradigm shift on Wall Street.

It’s no surprise Jimmy Kimmel sides with Wall Street’s efforts to crush the little guys. He’s a clueless Hollywood elitist. But invoking Russia is ludicrous, even for him. How much are hedge funds paying him?

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

Follow NOQ Report on



The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

