Joe Biden is considering revoking Trump’s access to intelligence briefings over concerns he may leverage the top secret information to enrich himself.

Former US presidents are traditionally extended the privilege of receiving classified information.

However, Biden’s national security team is reviewing whether to revoke Trump’s access to classified information because Democrats believe he cannot be trusted with state secrets.

Joe Biden, AKA, “the Big Guy” has spent his adult life selling out his public office to the highest bidder through his crackhead son and slimy brothers but now he’s in charge of whether Trump will keep his security clearance.

.@PressSec on if former President Trump will continue to have access to intelligence briefings: “It’s something, obviously, that’s under review.” pic.twitter.com/9JffqWGf54 — The Hill (@thehill) February 1, 2021

Biden’s entire family made money with Chinese deals; Hunter Biden still has a 10% stake in BHR Partners, a Chinese private equity firm.

Joe Biden’s slimy grifter brother Frank Biden touted his relationship with the president in a new ad for the law firm he advises.

Joe Biden’s other brother James Biden is under federal investigation by authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania for his shady role into hospital business Americore Health.

