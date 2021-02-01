https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-jared-kushner-nominated-for-nobel-prize-over-role-in-middle-east-peace-deals/

Historic ‘Abraham Accord’ Peace Agreement Reached Between Israel, United Arab Emirates

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.13.20

In a historic announcement few ever thought they would see in their lifetime, a Middle East Peace deal has been reached. Taking to Twitter today to publicize the news, President Trump announced: “HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!” The action will be known as the “Abraham Accord” named for the “father of all three great faiths.”

A joint statement was released between President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed. The statement read that after the three leaders spoke, they “agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

In the statement, the entirety of which was posted on President Trump’s Twitter account, it was noted that the “diplomatic breakthrough” was due to “the request of President Trump.” Specifications of the deal include Israel will “suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.”

Attention was given to the global coronavirus pandemic: “The United Arab Emirates and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus.” Furthermore, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will join with the United States to launch a Strategic Agenda for the Middle East to expand diplomatic, trade, and security cooperation.”