Kamala Harris says the West Virginia coal miners who have lost their jobs because of the policies she and Joe Biden are pushing can be trained to reclaim “abandoned land mines.”

“Job creation around, for example, all of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and — and — and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of, in dealing with, reclaiming abandoned land mines,” she said.

Twitter users speculated Harris might have meant to say “abandoned mine lands” on which reclamation projects are done.

One Twitter user said, “More ridiculous than the gaffe however is the idea of trumpeting creating energy jobs in the Biden administration while his actions so far have been to kill energy jobs.”

Here’s her comment:

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh noted the reaction from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“I saw it; I couldn’t believe it,” Manchin said. “No one called me. We’re gonna try to find a bipartisan pathway forward. I think we need to. But we need to work together. That’s not a way of working together, what was done.”

One of Limbaugh’s callers suggested “that she was going to take miners who were out of work and teach them how to reclaim the land in which the mines, the coal mines were being closed.”

“You’re saying that she meant to say “abandoned mine lands,'” Limbaugh said, “and instead she said, ‘abandoned land mines’? Here I’ve been feeling sorry for abandoned land mines.”

Various headlines called Harris “confused,” and a “source” told CNN that the White House had talked to Manchin, although the content of the discussion was concealed.

Harris continued, after her “abandoned land mines” reference: “What we need to do around plugging leaks from oil and gas wells; and, transferring those important skills to the work that has yet to be done that needs to get done.”

