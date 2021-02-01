http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EvYTcYPDnbU/

Veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove on Monday said he has known about Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver’s “pattern of behavior” since 1988 following a bombshell report in which Weaver was accused of sending unwanted sexually explicit messages to nearly two dozen young men.

#NEW: @MarthaMacCallum asks @KarlRove about the Jeff Weaver/Lincoln Project saga as a 2004 Atlantic story from Joshua Green reported “Rove spread a rumor that Weaver made a pass at a young man.” Rove: “I’ve actually known about this pattern of behavior since 1988.” pic.twitter.com/HQZxP5arm9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 1, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

MARTHA MACCALLUM: The Lincoln Project was founded basically to be a very strong anti-Trump organization and to pay for social media anti-Trump messages and John Weaver was one of the people who ran it. He has a lot of accusations from young men, who call him a sexual predator. You mentioned this in 2004 that this was a concern of yours. This isn’t something anybody wants to be vindicated on, but it turns out you were right. KARL ROVE: Well, I didn’t mention it in 2004, it was printed in an Atlantic article by Joshua Green, who is now a major figure at Bloomberg. I’ve actually known about this pattern of behavior since 1988. All I want to say is that the 21 statements from those 21 young men, who talked about how they’ve been approached by Mr. Weaver, those statements speak for itself. I don’t have anything to add to it, it’s a sad, sad chapter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

