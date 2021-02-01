https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/louder-with-crowder-facebook-suit

The points

The suit will be filed and publicly available this week. It will be filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The causes of action under state law include unfair competition and false advertising.

The key remedy is injunctive relief (stop unfair/deceptive acts). We’re also seeking seven-figure monetary damages. The goal here is forcing honesty and clarity in policy application and enforcement.

Our broader point is that we are pro-business but anti-fraud. Facebook lured consumers and creators to spend money and provide data and views under the promise of not engaging in political, racial or religious bias in enforcing their policies, but they have done so both expressly and secretively, and hence, the suit.

What we want

We want Facebook to stop these practices or to be honest about what it is they’re doing. Simply stated, is Facebook a publisher or a platform? They need to be open about what they are and act accordingly.

There is a double standard here. What are the actual standards by which Facebook says we, its users, govern ourselves? Facebook needs to disclose what they’re doing as a business, especially as they solicit money for advertising.

We need Facebook to stop throttling pages and content and to stop favoring certain outlets over others. In a word, stop acting like a publisher or just admit that they are one. We’re prepared to take the lawsuit as far as we need to, including to the United States Supreme Court.

What YOU can do

Bookmark this page and visit it every day. Seriously. We write compelling content daily and have watered it down to be “Facebook safe.” So help us out, free speech enthusiasts. Get content directly through your favorite sites, not through Facebook!

