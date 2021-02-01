https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/02/01/listener-says-rush-epitomizes-one-of-her-dads-favorite-sayings/
RUSH: Salt Lake City. This is Margine. Welcome. Great to have you here.
CALLER: Oh, my gosh. I feel like it’s my birthday. How are you?
RUSH: I’m great. Thank you for calling.
CALLER: Hey, I just wanted to tell you about my dad and what my dad used to say about people. He said people were born with two things that were theirs. They have their name and they had their integrity, and once one went away, the other shortly followed, and that they were awfully hard to get back. I think my dad would have seen you as the type of person he was referring to in those statements. You just have so much integrity, and you’re such a good person, and I just feel very blessed every day that I get to listen to you and have you be a part of my life.
RUSH: Well, I… (ahem) That’s mind-blowing. Whew. I remember things that my dad told me like that too. Related. Not exactly that, but related. One of my favorites is that you can always tell the character of somebody by watching how they treat people that can’t do anything for them.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: But that’s really flattering. I very much appreciate that. What is it, you’re born with your integrity and your name?
CALLER: Yes. The two things that are yours. They’re yours.
RUSH: Two things that are yours, and then what? Only you can destroy?
CALLER: Yes. You know. And once you destroy one, the other goes with it. If you destroyed your name, then you destroyed your integrity, and vice-a-versa.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALER: And they’re awfully hard to recover once you’ve lost them.
RUSH: You’re putting me in the high integrity category, I guess. That’s what —
CALLER: Yes. You would be the type of person dad was talking about.
RUSH: Well, as I say, I’m very flattered by that. Thank you.
CALLER: Thank you so much, and I just feel so honored to speak with you.
RUSH: Well, I appreciate that too. just do. I’ve never developed a good way of saying thank you to people who have these kinds of compliments other than just to say, “thank you,” and I feel like it’s sometimes woefully insufficient, but I nevertheless appreciate it, Margine. Thank you very much.