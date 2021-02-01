https://babylonbee.com/news/man-receives-gift-of-tongues-after-six-week-rosetta-stone-course/

AKRON, OH—Showing the amazing power of the Holy Spirit, Greg Henderson has begun to speak in tongues.

“It’s unbelievable,” Henderson said. “I just was taking this intensive, six-week Rosetta Stone Spanish course, and suddenly I felt the Spirit in me and started speaking in a tongue that was not my own.”

Many who witnessed the feat were amazed. “Look, is not this man who speaks from Ohio?” said Carlos Vargas, who immigrated from Mexico, “And yet do I not hear him speak in my native tongue?”

Others were not as impressed, accusing Henderson of being drunk — though Henderson denied this, saying it was only 9 a.m.

Henderson says he will now use this newfound power to preach the gospel in many new countries — reaching people who could not be reached before — or to stay home and watch Telemundo.

