The Mayor of Sandy, Oregon ripped Democrat leaders in Portland and other west coast cities this week after another round of anti-police riots shut down local streets; saying they have created a “culture of criminality.”

“This is defund the police,” Mayor Stan Pulliam said on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday. “This is a culture of criminality. This is what it looks like.”

“It really is starting to look like a completely different city than the one I know and love,” Pulliam said.

“[A local leader] said that we had boarded-up windows everywhere because of COVID,” Pulliam said.

“Well, I have news for that county commissioner: COVID does not seep through plywood. These windows are boarded up because of the riots in downtown Portland.”

“There seems to be no end,” Pulliam said. “We had over one hundred days straight … throughout the summer of all kinds of violence and destruction of local storefronts.”

“There seems to be no end in sight,” he added. “And Portlanders are getting sick and tired of it.”

PORTLAND SPIRALS: Far-Left Mayor Blames ‘FEDERAL TROOPS’ for Violence, Vandalism in His City posted by Hannity Staff – 7.20.20 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler bizarrely blamed “Federal Troops” for the current violence sweeping his city; saying their “tactics” are “making the situation much more dangerous” for local residents. “Before the Federal Troops got here, violence was way down, vandalism was way down… The energy was coming out of the demonstrations. What happened is the troops came in, they used their Unconstitutional tactics, they injured non-violent demonstrators, and the whole thing blew up again,” said Wheeler. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler: “The reason we want those federal troops out of our city is they are making the situation much more dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/on2mAla7it — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020 “The reason we want those Federal Troops out of our city is that they are making the situation much more dangerous,” he added. “I’m worried that one of our local law enforcement officers is going to get killed because of the tactics they’re engaged in.” Watch Wheeler’s comments above. PORTLAND SPIRALS: Police Declare ‘RIOT’ After Officers Attacked with Glass Bottles, Ball Bearings posted by Hannity Staff – 7.14.20 The Portland Police Department struggled to contain another night of civil unrest in the city Monday; confirming officers were repeatedly attacked with glass bottles and ball bearings. “Members of the crowd are still not dispersing despite numerous orders to leave and opportunities to do so,” posted the Department on Twitter. “To those on N Fenwick/Lombard, disperse to the North. This has been declared a riot and you are being ordered to disperse.” To those on N Fenwick/Lombard, disperse to the North. This has been declared a riot and you are being ordered to disperse. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020 Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts. pic.twitter.com/9ghKqB8urT — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020 “Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts,” adds the Portland PD.

