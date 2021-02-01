https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/mcconnell-calls-gop-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-cancer-republican-party-greene-responds/

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday called freshman GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) a “cancer for the Republican Party.”

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in a statement first shared with The Hill. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to McConnell.

“The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully,” Greene said Monday evening.

There is a concerted effort among House Democrats and some RINOs to remove Greene from the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee.

Democrat lawmakers are threatening to hold a floor vote to oust Greene from the committees if GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy doesn’t remove her.

Rep. Greene has come under fire by the Democrat-media complex for her past statements on the Parkland shooting, 9/11, 2020 election fraud and her support for QAnon.

McCarthy is reportedly meeting with Greene this week.

McConnell hasn’t said a word about Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who still sits on the House Intel Committee even though he was caught having a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy -but Rep Greene is the ‘cancer.’

