There is a virtual media blackout after Antifa terrorists forcefully took over and occupied a Red Lion Hotel in Olympia, Washington on Sunday.

The Antifa group, armed with hatchets, knives, batons and other weapons, took over the Red Lion Hotel, forcing staff and guests to flee and shelter in place.

The violent left-wing group, “Oly Housing Now,” occupied 17 rooms and demanded shelter for the homeless people living in nearby encampments.

The City of Olympia released a statement on the Red Lion occupation:

At about 11 a.m. today, people inside the Red Lion began calling 911 to report a group was attempting to forcibly take over the hotel. OPD received reports that the employees felt under threat from the group, and that an employee was allegedly assaulted. Employees reported that some members of the activist group inside the hotel were armed with items such as hatchets, batons, knives and had gasmasks, helmets and goggles apparently in preparation for a confrontation. OPD estimated about 45 members of the group inside and outside of the hotel. At the time of the occupation, approximately 40 rooms in the hotel were booked with guests who were bystanders to the incident. Those guests sheltered in their rooms during the occupation, and OPD is providing a safe place for them as the hotel is cleared.

Police moved in to secure the Red Lion Hotel after the siege.

WATCH (language warning):

Breaking: Police in Olympia, Wash. have responded to the #antifa siege of the Red Lion hotel after several hours. They’re making arrests. Video by @jasonrantz: pic.twitter.com/UxKEDenQ2R — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 1, 2021

Violence broke out as police made arrests.

WATCH (language warning):

Some violence broke out overnight as protesters confronted police in Olympia, Wash. who were trying to arrest the #antifa who had sieged a hotel with weapons. Video by @jasonrantz: pic.twitter.com/L4JjOpSpSo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 1, 2021

At least 12 people have been arrested as of Monday morning.

