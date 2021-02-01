https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2021/02/01/media-coverage-woman-accuses-nbc-stifling-criticism-cuomo-mothers-nursing-home-covid-death/

Now that the New York Times signaled open season on Andrew Cuomo, how many more media outlets will suddenly discover how badly the “Love Gov” has handled the COVID-19 response? CNN may not be the only media outlet having to account for its brown-nosing coverage of Cuomo, although they certainly have much to explain. Dawn Best told Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade this morning that NBC has an odd idea about “coverage.” After losing her mother in a nursing home, Best tried to call attention to the “Cuomo cover-up” on several different media outlets, forcing the issue when reporters failed to ask about Cuomo’s policies by including his name in her answers.

NBC took that stifling to another level, Best says, by explicitly asking her not to mention his name at all:

BEST: Well, I’d like to say, Governor Cuomo failed us now. Am I allowed to say it on your program? Yes. All right, there we go. Well, I kind of got used to it because the media was never letting me say Governor Cuomo all along, and it was being cut out of every interview that I was in. And then I started starting every sentence that they asked with Governor Cuomo so they couldn’t do that to me so then they were forced to literally ask me to cut out Governor Cuomo’s name. Lester Holt’s show wasn’t the only one to do it. So what happened specifically on that show was I was telling them that Governor Cuomo failed us, his books should be named – not lessons in leadership, it should be lessons in failure. She stopped me and she said to me, can you say that a different way without Governor Cuomo’s name and just say, New York failed you? So I had no choice. I had to say New York failed me.

This recalls the Iowahawk definition of media “coverage,” if true (via Instapundit):

Is this true? Janice Dean reported the censoring of Best a couple of days ago, and NBC still has not responded to the allegation:

Shame on you @LesterHoltNBC @NBCNews @TODAYshow. New York State did not fail us. The governor, his administration and his health department FAILED US. You are a disgrace to all families. Just like @andrewcuomo. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 30, 2021

Silence may not be confirmation, but it’s not exactly a refutation either. Furthermore, it’s easy to credit Best considering the lack of scrutiny applied to Cuomo over the last eleven months of pandemic coverage by the media. At first Cuomo got good press because he did better than Bill de Blasio did, but almost immediately the national media made Cuomo into the Opposite of Trump. Every bad outcome got attributed to Trump (some for good reason), while Cuomo got hailed as the true national leader on COVID-19 and “America’s governor” — even while some media outlets and a number of other people almost immediately began pointing out Cuomo’s cover-up of nursing-home deaths.

It’s not as if this question only arose recently. As early as the first week of May 2020, Cuomo’s numbers were obviously getting fudged. The media is now shocked, shocked to hear Cuomo say “who cares where people died” now, but in mid-May he said almost the same thing in dismissing scrutiny over the excess nursing-home deaths. Where was the outrage and media scrutiny then?

NBC needs to answer for Best’s allegations here, but they’re not alone. The media turned itself into the Cuomo Propaganda Machine in their haste to create an anti-Trump. That has had devastating consequences, and it should devastate their credibility until they account for their propagandizing.

