https://thehill.com/homenews/media/536798-meghan-mccain-urges-gop-to-remove-marjorie-taylor-greene-from-committee

“The View” co-host Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain, Van Jones release new documentary seeking to bridge political divide Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward faces election recount calls Joy Behar clashes with Michael Cohen: ‘I can sleep at night, can you?’ MORE urged Republican leadership in the House to pull committee assignments from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), saying she has become “embarrassing” for the party.

“You guys know me, I know you. I’m not like Marjorie Taylor Greene. I’m a Republican,” McCain told the daytime panel on Monday. “I don’t believe in birtherism. I don’t believe in the Confederate flag … but as long as it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene [that remains in the news,] people like me don’t matter anymore.”

McCain said Greene’s recent controversial statements are “giving the media and giving the public exactly the wrong thing at the wrong moment” on “a silver platter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainLincoln Project co-founder John Weaver accused of sending provocative messages to young men South Carolina GOP votes to censure Rep. Rice over impeachment vote Leaving the GOP After 46 years and feeling ‘politically homeless’ MORE (R-Ariz.) said she was “sick of trying to defend the fact that this crazy person isn’t like the rest of us,” and compared Greene to former Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingThe GOP and the mainstreaming of right-wing extremism The Memo: Center-right Republicans fear party headed for disaster GOP has growing Marjorie Taylor Greene problem MORE (R-Iowa).

“She’s sort of loud and embarrassing and not effective,” McCain said. “I do think she should be removed from any and all appointments she had, especially education.”

.@MeghanMcCain calls Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “loud and embarrassing and not effective”: “Greene is giving the media and giving the public exactly the wrong thing at the wrong moment.” “I do think she should be removed from any and all appointments she had.” pic.twitter.com/yfZ28jpjzO — The View (@TheView) February 1, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Greene has sparked controversy during her candidacy but also in the week after a video surfaced showing her taunting David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland, Fla. high school shooting, in which she called him a “coward.” She also faced increased scrutiny in the last week after online posts from 2018 and 2019 showed she indicated support of executing prominent Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBiden meeting with GOP senators Monday on coronavirus relief Portman says Republican leadership ‘ought to stand up’ against Greene’s comments Congressional Democrats are on the wrong side of impeachment politics MORE (D-Calif.).

An aide to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called Greene’s comments “deeply disturbing” and said the leader will speak with her this week.

Some Democrats have called for Greene to be removed from Congress.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said she moved her office on Capitol Hill in order to be further away from Greene, saying she fears for her safety, after she accused Greene and her staff of berating her in a hallway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

