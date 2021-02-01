https://www.dailywire.com/news/missouris-republican-governor-says-gop-lawmakers-tried-to-embarrass-him-in-disgusting-scheme

Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) penned a three-page letter to state GOP legislators on Friday, suggesting that House leadership tried to “embarrass” him in a “disgusting scheme.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch called the letter “the most concrete evidence yet of a feud” between the governor and House Speaker Rob Vescovo. The outlet added, however, “lawmakers have played down the level of discontent” between the two.

House Republican leaders reportedly denied Parson access to House chambers last Wednesday when he was scheduled to deliver the annual State of the State address before a joint legislative session, members of his cabinet, state officials, and others. According to the Missouri Independent, the House leaders “declined to allow the speech to go forward as originally planned” after “numerous” politicians and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Parson said he had been “told by the House Leader” that his address “could only proceed in an empty chamber.”

The annual ceremony was moved to the much smaller Senate Chamber where, according to a joint statement released by GOP legislative leadership, “attendees can meet CDC guidelines recommending six feet of social distancing.”

I am honored to stand by my husband, @GovParsonMO, as we move Missouri forward! During his State of the State this afternoon he outlined his priorities for 2021 in education, workforce development, infrastructure, health care, & government reform! It is our time, Missouri! pic.twitter.com/vtjLFr1YQ1 — First Lady Teresa Parson (@FirstLadyTeresa) January 27, 2021

Parson’s letter alleged the decision was not rooted in public safety, but rather an “insider stunt and petty show of arrogance and political power.”

“It is hard to see this as anything other than a purposeful and disgusting scheme to embarrass me and the Office of the Governor,” Parson wrote.

After last week, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson sends a letter to GOP legislators about the last minute switch of State of the State Speech to Senate Chambers from House. Parson thinks it was done to embarrass him & the Governor’s Office #MikeParson #SOS #GeneralAssembly #KMBC pic.twitter.com/goXM7RkkuP — Micheal Mahoney (@KCMikeMahoney) January 31, 2021

Parson referenced House members that had conducted packed committee hearings the day before his scheduled speech where many attendees did not wear face coverings and social distancing was not practiced.

It’s a full house at the House Special Committee on Small Business. Rep. @NickBSchroer says they are working on an overflow room. This hearing is set to discuss a handful of bills regarding public health orders. I have been told restaurant owners are here to testify. #moleg pic.twitter.com/GnboZE1biK — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) January 26, 2021

“I could not understand why House leadership would condone such an unsafe hearing while preventing the State of the State from moving forward,” Parson wrote. “We had taken every precautionary measure to limit unnecessary attendance, ensure social distancing and provide overflow viewing areas.”

More details from The Post-Dispatch:

The governor said in his letter that his team had worked for weeks with the House to “ensure our plan was in line with their plan to meet all safety precautions.” Parson said the final meeting was Monday, and said his staff only learned of the change in plans hours before the speech was to start. He said that subsequently, “we were informed” that members of House leadership “were instructed” not to contact the governor’s office the night before the speech and to wait until mid-morning Wednesday. “There is no legitimate reason to delay informing the Governor’s Office regarding a change to the plan to deliver the State of the State Address,” Parson said. Parson said the “House Leader” informed him on Wednesday the speech could only proceed in an “empty chamber,” and that “I was also told that this decision was made because having no Democrats present in the Chamber would be perceived badly.” He said Missourians entrusted Republicans with the governorship and two-thirds majorities in the Legislature, not Democrats. He said his guests, who trekked to Jefferson City “despite potentially dangerous road conditions” would be barred from the House.

According to The Independent, Parson “accused legislative staffers that he never names of trying to poison his relationship with the General Assembly to ‘benefit themselves, manipulate the truth and stay in power beyond the legislative term limits imposed on legislators they serve.’”

He condemned the “malicious intent” of House staffers who, Parson said, “actively went to work putting a political spin on the situation and insinuating that this was about my ego.”

“I want you to know that we are all on the same team, and before this week, I would have never thought it was necessary to remind Republican members of that,” he wrote.

