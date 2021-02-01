https://noqreport.com/2021/02/01/more-steak-for-the-rich-globalists-pushing-for-insect-diet-to-save-the-planet/

Globalists are campaigning for the widespread adoption of insect-based diets to “save the planet.” The World Economic Forum (WEF), an international organization composed of the world’s rich, released a promotional video on Jan. 21 hailing insects as the future of Western diets. The video noted that insects are more sustainable to produce than other protein sources.

Article by Virgilio Marin originally published at Natural News.

“Insects are forecast to make up more of our protein consumption in the future,” the clip claimed.

The video also stated that insects are currently used for pet foods while around two billion people in Asia and Africa regularly munch on bugs such as scorpions.

But Europeans have not yet embraced these exotic foods. To encourage insect consumption, the WEF launched a food competition through its digital-crowd engagement platform, UpLink. The competition calls for “innovative, diverse sources of protein that will satisfy tomorrow’s consumers.” The organization stressed the importance of a green protein source as the global population is forecast to hit nearly 10 billion.

However, many people doubt that the WEF is advocating for the better.

Globalists advocate for insect diet so they can eat meat

The video was flooded with comments criticizing the organization. One person wrote on Twitter, “The elites will continue to eat steak and pork but the lower classes will be forced to eat bugs. Evil.”

“So, your objective is to degrade people to the level where they have to eat this crap,” said another.

One person pointed out that Africans and Asians are forced to eat bugs because they come from “very poor countries” with incompetent governments. “I [listened] to a defector talk about life in North Korea who said their only source of protein was grasshoppers while the elite dine on steak,” the comment read.

Follow NOQ Report on



Many people previously called out the WEF for the irony of its advocacies. The organization has been asking the public to be mindful of their carbon emissions. Yet every year, its 1,000-plus members travel via private jets to Davos in Switzerland. (Related: BASED: University professor placed on leave after exposing ‘satanic, globalist elite’ in explosive letter.)

Air travel is a major contributor to air pollution. A single-passenger jet traveling from New York to Zurich and back emits nearly eight tons of carbon dioxide. By comparison, a typical passenger vehicle emits around five tons per year.

In 2018, nearly 1,500 jets were estimated to have crowded Davos for the WEF Annual Meeting. Industry insiders said that the global elite was opting for bigger, more expensive aircraft.

“There appears to be a trend towards larger aircraft, with expensive heavy jets the aircraft of choice, with Gulfstream GVs and Global Expresses both being used more than 100 times each last year,” Andy Christie, director at private jet provider Air Charter Service, told the Guardian in 2018.

European Union approves mealworms despite health dangers

The video came out after the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the European Union‘s food regulatory board, authorized the sale of bugs for human consumption.

Early this month, EFSA approved an application by Micronutris, the first European company that mainly produces insects as humans foods, to sell dried yellow mealworms after deeming them safe for humans. The bugs are the larval form of beetles.

But the board warned that mealworms can trigger reactions in people with shellfish and dust mite allergy and needs to be boiled first to kill pathogens. It also stated that as long as the mealworms are starved for a day before being killed, they should be safe for people to eat. (Related: Academics are trying to “normalize” eating insects by baking biscuits out of ground insect powder.)

The EFSA’s decision is seen as a pivotal step toward gaining widespread acceptance of bugs for human consumption. Analysts at British bank Barclays estimated that the global insect protein market may be worth about $8 billion by 2030 in terms of sales, up from less than $1 billion now.

“This first EFSA risk-assessment of an insect as novel food can pave the way for the first EU-wide approval,” said Ermolaos Ververis, an EFSA scientific officer.

Insect larvae are also used for chicken and fish feed and as fertilizer. Many European food companies are also slowly incorporating bugs into humans foods. A few years ago, a Norwegian supermarket launched worm burgers, but later scrapped the product due to low demand.

Learn more about the evil globalist agenda at DeepState.news.

Sources include:

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

