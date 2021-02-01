https://www.oann.com/msnbc-condemns-violence-but-urges-drone-strike-on-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=msnbc-condemns-violence-but-urges-drone-strike-on-president-trump

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:57 AM PT – Monday, February 1, 2021

Far-left network MSNBC is denouncing — what it calls — violence by the conservative right after calling for a drone strike against President Trump.

MSNBC guest Clint Watts appeared to compare President Trump to Islamic terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki who was killed in Yemen by a U.S. drone back in 2011.

Watts went on to attack President Trump and Republican voters for questioning the fraudulent election results and directly compared conservatives to Islamic terrorists.

Meanwhile, MSNBC failed to acknowledge the threats to federal property posed by Antifa and Black Lives Matter over the past few months.

Additionally, the network has yet to denounce far-left militants that laid siege to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon.

