We’re sure the fine gentlemen at the Lincoln Project didn’t even know cofounder John Weaver well when they tweeted this out last summer:

So the last thing they need right now is for anyone to be drawing attention to it today.

Sucks to be them, then.

Like the finest of fine milk.

Congratulations, Lincoln Project. You guys finally won something!

