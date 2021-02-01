https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/01/my-god-following-new-john-weaver-revelations-people-are-looking-at-this-lincoln-project-tweet-in-a-very-different-light/
We’re sure the fine gentlemen at the Lincoln Project didn’t even know cofounder John Weaver well when they tweeted this out last summer:
It’s important we have young, diligent people working our polls on Election Day. https://t.co/ptZqmI6qb8
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 26, 2020
So the last thing they need right now is for anyone to be drawing attention to it today.
Sucks to be them, then.
.@PoorlyAgedStuff https://t.co/IA1Qzz0zZl
— Charlie Nash (@CharlieNash) February 1, 2021
Like the finest of fine milk.
— Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) February 1, 2021
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 1, 2021
My God https://t.co/CnkMrKz0gP
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 1, 2021
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 1, 2021
Did Weaver write this tweet? https://t.co/rLNokiMjsW
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 1, 2021
Siri? Show me a double entendre. https://t.co/2zBi7n1NPx
— Garrick, the Ard-Rí na hÉireann (Probationary) (@Boydesian) February 1, 2021
And the award for poorest choice of words goes to……..🏆👇 https://t.co/hfeI2klRaR
— Merrick96 🇬🇧🇺🇸 🏳️🌈 (@Merrick963) February 1, 2021
Congratulations, Lincoln Project. You guys finally won something!