https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/01/my-god-following-new-john-weaver-revelations-people-are-looking-at-this-lincoln-project-tweet-in-a-very-different-light/

We’re sure the fine gentlemen at the Lincoln Project didn’t even know cofounder John Weaver well when they tweeted this out last summer:

It’s important we have young, diligent people working our polls on Election Day. https://t.co/ptZqmI6qb8 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 26, 2020

So the last thing they need right now is for anyone to be drawing attention to it today.

Sucks to be them, then.

Like the finest of fine milk.

Did Weaver write this tweet? https://t.co/rLNokiMjsW — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 1, 2021

Siri? Show me a double entendre. https://t.co/2zBi7n1NPx — Garrick, the Ard-Rí na hÉireann (Probationary) (@Boydesian) February 1, 2021

And the award for poorest choice of words goes to……..🏆👇 https://t.co/hfeI2klRaR — Merrick96 🇬🇧🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@Merrick963) February 1, 2021

Congratulations, Lincoln Project. You guys finally won something!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

